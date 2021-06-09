Actor Juhi Chawla explains her petition against 5G rollout

More than one lakh oxygen concentrators cleared till May 4 by customs: Centre to High Court

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 09: Actor Juhi Chawla slammed for her lawsuit against the use of 5G technology in India on explaining why she chose to approach the court.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Chawla said "there has been so much noise in the past few days that I almost could not hear myself too! And I feel that a very important message probably got lost in the middle of all this noise."

"We are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it... All we're asking the authorities, (is that) they certify 5G safe," she said.

"All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this on the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora fauna. That is all we are asking," the actress said in her video.

Juhi's video comes just a few days after the Delhi High Court dismissed the lawsuit filed by her against the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country, and also imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh for the abuse of the process of law.

Justice J R Midha said the plaintiffs Chawla and two others have abused and misused the process of law and wasted the court''s time.

The court said the suit was filed to gain publicity which was clear as Chawla circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on her social media account which resulted in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

The plea claimed that 5G wireless technology plans threaten to provoke serious, irreversible effects on humans and permanent damage to the earth's ecosystems.

The suit, filed by Chawla, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, said that if the telecom industry's plans for 5G come to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 16:57 [IST]