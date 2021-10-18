Actor Anvarul Hasan Annu shares his secret of well-defined physique

Three simple tests that busy entrepreneurs can use to gauge their strength, endurance

By Anuj Cariappa

For years, the film industry has been impacting our lives and shaping our way of thinking. The relevance of fitness is not an unusual book for actors, they are always considerate about their physique.

Irrespective of the age, every actor always contrives to look terrific. Especially the new faces of Bollywood, they take care of their personality a lot.

Actor Anvarul Hasan Annu is an emerging Bollywood face who has explicit body and looks.

The actor believes that fitness is a substantial element of a great personality. People who are extremely well-defined by their physique, look stunning in every outfit.

Anvarul, after realizing his fondness towards the cinema industry, dedicated himself to the realm of gym and fitness. "I devoted some specific hours to my workout sessions. My intent was not only to have a fit body but to have an irresistible physique," said the actor.

While conversing about fitness the actor cited the importance of a healthy diet and adequate sleep. He speculates that fitness should come in all shapes.

"Mental fitness is crucial as physical. However, it is always overlooked. Getting adequate sleep will make you fit mentally and then we all know that a man is made of his mind," added Anvarul. The actor has developed a habit of eating healthy and drinking a sufficient percentage of water.

The actor made his debut in the video song Naina ni Billo with Actress Ruma Sharma. His impeccable body established a classy statement. It was after that he was again caught in the video song Lakk Shake with star kid Tina Ahuja.

Fitness to actors is like salt to food. Having an ill-maintained physique won't plunge their talent but retaining a well maintained will simply amplify their talent and boost their overall look.

Besides, actors have a strong influence on society. Myriad of people look up to them, desire to be like them and therefore they actors cannot afford unimaginable example.

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 17:21 [IST]