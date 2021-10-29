Acrtor Rajinikanth surgery was sucessfull

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Oct 29: In a statement released by the private hospital n Chennai stated that Actor Rajinikanth is recovering well after a blockage in a blood vessel to his brain was removed. Hospital management reports that he will return home in a couple of days. *

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai last evening due to a sudden headache and fever. At the end of the test, a team of doctors continued to provide the necessary treatment to actor Rajinikanth after he was diagnosed with a muscular dystrophy.

Obstruction of the blood vessel, spontaneous contraction of the blood vessel, tissue degeneration caused by external pressure on the blood vessel. Thus, the blockage in the blood vessel leading from his neck to his brain was removed.

At the end of the treatment, the hospital management informed that his condition is now stable and his condition is continuing to be monitored by the doctors.

The hospital management has reported that actor Rajinikanth will return home in a day or two after fully recovering from treatment.

The sources said earlier that he was taken to the hospital for headache and giddiness where his fans thought that it was the minor issue in his physical condition.

All of the sudden after the statement released by the hospital everyone was shocked to know that he undergone the surgery related the obstruction of the blood vessel.

The fans of Rajinikanth were surprised to hear the news and starting to reach the hospital to know the status of his health condition added sources.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 16:29 [IST]