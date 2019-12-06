Accused showed no remorse, escape bid pre-planned, sources on Hyderabad encounter

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 06: The four accused killed in the encounter had no remorse and had probably planned the escape bid.

Four accused in the horrific rape and murder case of the Hyderabad vet were killed in a pre-dawn encounter today. Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

Police sources tell OneIndia that these four were brought for interrogation on December 4. They were arrested on November 29. During the interrogation, they had shown absolutely no remorse for the horrific crime that they had committed.

They were aware that they would be taken to the spot for reconstruction of the crime scene. They had planned to escape, the police source also said. They were looking to take advantage of the darkness and escape the police official also said.

One of them tried to open fire and the police had to retaliate. Cyberabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar confirmed that there was a cross fire and added that the four accused in the rape and murder case had been killed in the wee hours of today.

The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder had taken place.

The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene at around 3.30 am. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As the process was talking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons.

All the four accused were taken to hospital, but succumbed to their injuries, police sources tell OneIndia.

The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar. All the accused were lodged in the high security Cherlapally prison.

The lady was on her way after a medical check up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.