ABVP to take on urban naxals across the country in a big way

To tap the young minds of the country, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) - the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - has chalked out a plan to reach out to them as much as possible through the university, colleges, engineering and many other institution campuses including private universities.

Actually the ABVP is planning to take up issues of the national importance with youths which is the strength of the country. The first issue that the organization is planning to take up is the issue of nationalism in which slew of other matters will be dealt with. ABVP joint organising secretary Srinivas said that nationalism will include not only what the ABVP thinks about it but how urban naxalism, NOTA and negative politics is harming the national interest. All these issues are part of the negative politics and they will be told the students. Srinivas said that the ABVP had taken up the issue of urban naxals in 1990 and ever since the organisation was trying to tell people about its danger.

Also Read | Seeds sown in 2000, urban naxalism is a fact: This Govindan Kutty document tells us the real story

The ABVP is not only concerned but sensitive about issues concerning women but not pseudo feminist as the organisation has always been accused of alienating women. The ABVP wants girls to join its programme under 'Mission Sahsi' which it is organising from the very long time. All these issues will be to take out negative image from the minds of girl students. Swayamsidhdha is another activities that will be taken forward. Around 10,000 girls will participate in the programme in October. Around one lakh girl students will participate in Mission Sahsi on October 30.

Srinivas said that the third and important issue was that students would be given social internship to connect with the society. By this initiative students will be made to understand pulse of the society. Students will visit localities and surveys will be conducted. The ABVP will take on all urban naxal organisations that are spread everywhere including university and college campuses.

The ABVP will also work in the social media as social media is playing very crucial role in the social awakening. Besides that the issue of National Register for Citizenship (NRC) will also be taken up with young minds as it is not a matter of Hindu and Muslim, it is also not a matter of Assamia or Bangla but a clear issue of Indian and foreigners. Five lakh dedicated workers of the ABVP will be involved in all these exercise. Moreover, the ABVP deputed 30 people for 45 central universities. The issue of SC/ST reservation in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Milia Islamia will be taken up by the ABVP, however, the organisation is spreading its presence in these universities.