ABP Opinion Poll: LDF headed for 2nd term in Kerala; UPA may form government in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Feb 27: ABP News along with C-Voter has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain Assam while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to sweep the Tamil Nadu assembly with a projected win on 158 seats.

Kerala:

According to the survey, ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) most likely to return to power in the state.

CPI(M)-led LDF can win a simple majority by winning somewhere between 83-91 seats in the 140-member assembly. Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF might get restricted to 47-55 seats - higher than its 2016 tally when it won 47 seats.

West Bengal opinion polls give TMC the clear edge, BJP not far behind

However, BJP might once again fail to make any impact in Kerala as it finishes third with chances of securing 0-2 seats.

LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP have seen a 3.4%, 6.2% and 2.2% decline, respectively, in their vote base, compared to the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress have held power in the Kerala alternately over the last 40 years and it seems people are willing to re-elect CM Pinarayi Vijayan for a second consecutive term.

Tamil Nadu

It is expected to be a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling AIADMK and MK Stalin's DMK.

According to the survey, 154-162 seats have been predicted for UPA alliance which comprises (DMK, Congress and Others) with little over 41 per cent vote share.

While, the NDA alliance comprising AIADMK, BJP and others is projected to secure 58-66 seats with about 28.6 per cent vote share. In the previous assembly election, the alliance had got 43.7 per cent of the total votes. However, it is supposed to achieve only 28.6 per cent in 2021.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on April 6.

Puducherry

Puducherry will see a tough fight between the Congress-DMK alliance and NDA comprising the BJP, NR Congress and AIADMK in 30 constituencies. However, the opinion poll has predicted the NDA alliance to form the govenment.

As per the survey, BJP+ is expected to form a government in the Union Territory for first time with somewhere around 17-21 seats while Congress+ lags behind with 8-12 seats.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 15 seats. One MLA was disqualified by the party last year under the anti-defection law. Another five resigned recently.

Assam

The opinion poll has predicted victory for the BJP in the state for the second time.

As per ABP Network-C Voter survey, the BJP led NDA alliance is expected to register huge victory with at least 72 seats. As per the survey, the saffron party led alliance is likely to secure 43.8 per cent vote share.

The survey also projected Congress led UPA alliance to stand second with 47 seats and 41.4 per cent vote share.

Meanwhile, BPF is predicted to win only 4 seats and Others 3 with 1.1 per cent and 13.7 per cent vote share.

Assam, which was a traditional Congress stronghold, made history in 2016 as the BJP came to power in the state for the first time, overthrowing the Congress which had been in power for 15 years.

The Assembly polls will be held in Assam in three phases - on March 27, April 4 and April 6.