    ABP Exit Poll Results 2021: TMC to return in West Bengal, BJP makes massive inroads

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The ABP-C-Voter exit poll survey has predicted a return to power for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for a third consecutive term in West Bengal with 152-64 seats in the 294-seat Assembly.

    Representational Image

    The syrvey also predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to make significant inroads in Bengal with bagging as much as 39 per cent vote share.

    Whereas, Congress alliance is most likely to lose its grounds in West Bengal as projections suggest that it will manage to secure only 15 per cent vote share.

    Vote percentage on 292 seats as per ABP C-Voter survey

    TMC: 42.1% votes ; 152-64 seats

    BJP: 39% votes ; 109-21 seats

    Congress+ : 15.4% votes ; 14-25 seats

    In 2016, Mamata Banerjee's TMC retained its hold over the 294-seat assembly bagging (211) seats.

    IndiaToday-Axis had predicted a clean sweep for the TMC with 233-253 seats, while Today's Chanakya was closest to the actual numbers with its 210; C-Voter stuck to 167 seats and ABP News-Nielsen had given Didi's team 163 seats.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 19:28 [IST]
