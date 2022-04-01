YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Above normal temperature in Northwest, Central India: Weather Office

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April, the weather office said on Thursday, PTI reported.

    Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely in south peninsular India, many parts of the eastern parts of the country and the adjoining areas of the northeast, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

    Above normal temperature in Northwest, Central India: Weather Office

    India experienced two heatwaves in March, the first between March 11 and 21 when the maximum temperatures hovered five to 11 degrees above normal.

    The second heatwave started on March 26 and is continuing with the highest day temperatures being five to nine degrees above normal.

    Except for coastal peninsular areas, almost all of India received deficit rainfall in March. Normal rainfall for March is 39.3 mm, which is the long period average of rainfall between 1961 and 2010.

    India is expected to receive normal rainfall of the long period average (LPA) in April, the weather office said.

    It said northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India were expected to receive below-normal rainfall in April.

    "Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, western parts of central India and parts of northeast India," the weather office said.

    (PTI)

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X