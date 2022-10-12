Abbuzar Rehman held in Delhi for impersonating Spanish actor to trap girls on internet

UP ATS nabs 8 with links to al-Qaeda and its affiliate from UP, Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Oct 12: The cyber police branch of north-east Delhi arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a Spanish actor Manu Rios to trap young girls on the social media.

The accused Abbuzar Rehman (22) tried to extort money as he threatened to leak pictures of the girls. A complaint was registered at the Cyber police station through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Cyber Crime reporting portal, alleging the accused of extorting money from her and threatening to make her pictures viral on social media. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at PS Cyber North and an investigation was taken up. The police arrested the accused on Monday," the police said.

Three SIM cards and one memory cards apart from two mobile phones were recovered from the accused that were used to commit the offence.

The police learnt that the accused identified himself to the complainant as a small-time Spanish actor and after some time she became his friend and shared her private pictures with him.

Rehman starting demanding money from her threatening to make her picture viral on the social media. When the complainant did not budge to his demands, Rehman made a fake ID of the complainant using one of her private photos and shared it with her to threaten her.

Details of the alleged Instagram profiles were obtained during the course of the investigation. "These IP addresses were further sent to concerned mobile operators, from where the mobile number and IMEI No. used in the offence were found and the identity of the alleged person was ascertained," the police said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had made a fake Instagram ID using Manu Rio's photographs to grab the attention of young women. He began sending messages to these women. "Subsequently, he contacted the complainant and asked her to share her photos. He then saved these photos in his phone and planned to extort money from the complainant," the police said.

