Ab ki Baar phir se Modi Sarkar: BJP to win 318 seats in 2019 says Times Now poll

Ab ki Baar pair se Modi sarkar, says a poll that was conducted as the Narendra Modi government gets set to complete four years in office. The poll that appeared on Times Now was conducted by Chrome Data Analytics and Media to gauge the popularity of the Modi government. According to the poll, the BJP would do better in 2019 when compared to 2014. The Time Now Opinion Survey was conducted in collaboration with Chrome Data Analytics and Media. It was conducted between May 9 and 22, 2018. There were a total of 13,575 respondents across all states and Union Territories.

The poll says that the BJP would win 318 out of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha which has 543 seats. In 2014, the party had won 282 seats. As part of the opinion poll, 8 questions were posed to the respondents. Find out below what the respondents had to say.

To a question who they would like to see as the PM in 2019, 51 per cent said Narendra Modi. For Rahul Gandhi it was 23 per cent while in the case of Mamata Banerjee it was 7.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati got 6, 5 and 1 per cent respectively while 3 per cent said others. 55 per cent of the respondents said that NDA should get a second term while 45 per cent said no.

The next question was. " How do you rate inter faith relations over the last four years. To this, the 30 per cent said it had improved. 32 per cent said stable, while 23 per cent said worsened. 15 per cent said that they could not say.

To a question on how job and income security was perceived, the 31 per cent said same as five years ago. 37 per cent said that it had improved while 32 per cent said it had worsened. On standard of living 19 per cent said it had improved a lot while 28 per cent felt that it had somewhat improved. 23 per cent felt that it was same while 14 per cent felt it had become worse. 11 per cent said it had become much worse while 5 per cent did not respond. The final question on the rating of the Modi government since the past four years saw 23 per cent describing it as excellent. 26 per cent said it was good while 27 per cent felt it was average. 24 per cent said it was bad.