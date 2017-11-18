'Aashiqui' fame actor Rahul Roy joins BJP

Actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, hails PM Modi and Amit Shah for taking India forward | Oneindia News

Actor Rahul Roy on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel in Delhi. Rahul Roy, a well-known name Bollywood name of the 90's is the latest film personality to join the National Party.

After joining the party, Roy said, "Significant day for me today. The way Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable."

BJP is a star-studded party with Hema Malini, Kirron Kher, Paresh Rawal, Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Smriti Irani to name a few.

Rahul Roy began his acting career with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production as the lead actor with newcomer Anu Agarwal. He then appeared opposite Karishma Kapoor in Sudhakar Bokade's romantic film Sapne Sajan Ke (1992).

Roy has been honoured with life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film and Television.

In 2006, by public vote, Roy won the first season of game show Bigg Boss - the Indian version of Celebrity Big Brother, currently produced by Endemol India for Colors Viacom 18.

Roy delivered a notable performance in Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 autobiographical Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, in which Roy's character was based on the filmmaker.

OneIndia News