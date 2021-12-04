AAP will become a clone of BJP: Chidambaram
New Delhi, Dec 04: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, calling it a clone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Imitation is the best form of flattery The more the AAP imitates the BJP, the less relevant it will become, Chidambaram tweeted.
"Soon, the AAP will become a clone of the BJP," he added.
Chidambarm's dig comes a day after Kejriwal flagged off the first train of the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Programme' from Delhi to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
The Yojna offers free travel packages for pilgrimage to senior citizens from the national capital.
Imitation is the best form of flattery— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 4, 2021
