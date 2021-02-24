AAP's Payal Patel becomes youngest corporator of Surat in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Feb 24: The 22-year-old model and actor by profession, Payal Patel on Tuesday registered an emphatic win in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. It can be seen that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has now become the youngest corporator of Ward 16 in Surat, Gujarat.

Payal Patel, the final year B Com student from Amreli, defeated her BJP rival in Ward 16, Poorna (West) region by a margin of more than 12,000 votes. After her victory, Payal said that it does not matter whether she is in the power or in opposition as she just wants to serve the people.

"I have no words to express myself. Of course, I was confident about winning, but not with such a huge margin, especially when we were fighting against a sitting corporator," Patel told reporters.

Payal Patel is an actress and has acted in a Gujarati film, 'Taari Maari Dosti'. She has also featured in over 50 songs, some of them Gujarati hit remixes like, 'Maiyer Ma Manadu Nathi Mantu'.

"I don't think that it makes a difference whether I am in the ruling party or in the opposition. I firmly believe that if one wants to serve the public, even while in the opposition, one can make a difference," she added.

The BJP has registered spectacular victory in elections to six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar - in Gujarat.