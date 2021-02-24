YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AAP's Payal Patel becomes youngest corporator of Surat in Gujarat

    By
    |

    Gandhinagar, Feb 24: The 22-year-old model and actor by profession, Payal Patel on Tuesday registered an emphatic win in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. It can be seen that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has now become the youngest corporator of Ward 16 in Surat, Gujarat.

    payal patel

    Payal Patel, the final year B Com student from Amreli, defeated her BJP rival in Ward 16, Poorna (West) region by a margin of more than 12,000 votes. After her victory, Payal said that it does not matter whether she is in the power or in opposition as she just wants to serve the people.

    Coronavirus: Working hours of courts curtailed in five Maharashtra districts

    "I have no words to express myself. Of course, I was confident about winning, but not with such a huge margin, especially when we were fighting against a sitting corporator," Patel told reporters.

    Payal Patel is an actress and has acted in a Gujarati film, 'Taari Maari Dosti'. She has also featured in over 50 songs, some of them Gujarati hit remixes like, 'Maiyer Ma Manadu Nathi Mantu'.

    "I don't think that it makes a difference whether I am in the ruling party or in the opposition. I firmly believe that if one wants to serve the public, even while in the opposition, one can make a difference," she added.

    The BJP has registered spectacular victory in elections to six municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar - in Gujarat.

    More MUNICIPAL CORPORATION News

    Read more about:

    municipal corporation gujarat aap politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X