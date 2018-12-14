  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    AAP's attempt to expand its base in Hindi heartland once again fails to bear fruit

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the government in Delhi and is in opposition in Punjab but also trying very hard to spread its wing in rest of the country. However, the way party was rejected in the three states in Hindi heartland, the party will have to revisit its strategy for these states.

    AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal
    AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

    The AAP contested on 197 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 195 in Rajasthan and 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. Kumar Vishwas was initially made in-charge of Rajasthan who was later replaced by party's treasurer Deepak Vajpayee. Gopal Rai was in-charge of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The party failed to reach even 1000 mark in most of the seats in these states except Singrauli Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh where Rani Aggrawal got 31810 votes and stood third. The BJP has won this seat. State president of AAP in Chhattisgarh Alok Aggrawal got just 237 which was much less than NOTA.

    [Opposition meet on 10 December: AAP likely to join while Mamata Banerjee to give it a miss]

    Rashtriya Loktantric Party (RLP) led by Hanuman Beniwal tried to forge an alliance with the AAP but the party out-rightly refused his offer. RLP managed to win three seats in the state. A meeting of senior AAP leader took place on December 11 in which chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Shisodia, Gopal Rai and three Rajya Sabha MPs of the party participated to asses party's performance in these states. AAP has got less votes than NOTA in these states. So the party will discuss the matter at bigger platform.

    Read more about:

    aap assembly elections

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 1:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue