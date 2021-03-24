Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19, in self-quarantine

Rancho’s school at Ladakh of ‘3 Idiots’ fame, wants to be known by its original name

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 24: Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old actor is doing "fine" and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. "All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," the statement from the spokesperson read.

Khan will be next seen on-screen in his upcoming "Laal Singh Chaddha", scheduled to release in December this year.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.