'Aakhir Wo din aa hi aaya': CBSE uses DDLJ meme to announce Class 12 results date

'Aakhir Wo din aa hi aaya', the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday used a witty post to announce the date and time of the Class 12 results. Sharing a meme from a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) poster, the CBSE informed that the results will be declared today, July 30, at 2 pm.

Taking to twitter, the education board posted "CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M," along with the hashtags #Excitementlevel100%, #CBSEResults, and #CBSE.

The post is complete with a meme featuring Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal from the film DDLJ along with a funny line "Aakhir wo din aa hi gaya [Finally that day is here]" written on it. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the protagonists.

Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference.



Use the Roll Number Finder facility onhttps://t.co/PFYbc0MEiK



Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker#ExcitementLevel💯#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/soXay0aijK — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021

The students' roll numbers will be required to check the results on the website. The CBSE on Thursday had released the roll numbers of all students who had registered for the exam this year.

The post has garnered more than 17,000 likes and more than 4,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Now CBSE started doing Memes god save the childrens and their future — Saket (@Saket_kumar09) July 30, 2021

Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 12:10 [IST]