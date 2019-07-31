  • search
    Aadi Amavasya: Devotees take holy dip in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham

    By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, July 31: Devotees took holy dip on the occasion of 'aadi amavasya' in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham in front of Ramanathaswamy temple.

    The month of Aadi is considered auspicious when the divine forces bless the earth gracefully and answer their prayers.

    Aadi Amavasya special pujas are performed in all temples in Tamil Nadu. Tamil people offer their prayers and pujas to their forefathers and dead ancestors.

    Sawan 2019: All you need to know about Shravan Somvar Vrat

    The similar ritual is performed as Karkidaka Vavubali in Kerala and Haryali Amavasya (Shravan Amavasya) in North India. It is Ashada Amavasya as per Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu, and Kannada calendars. It is known as Gatari Amavasya in Maharashtra, Chukkala Amavasya in Andhra Pradesh, Bheemana Amavasya in Karnataka, and Chitlagi Amavasya in Odisha.

    According to Garuda Purana, offering your ancestors water on this day pleases them and can ensure you longevity, success, debt relief, destruction of enemies and offspring.

    Aadi Amavasya Timings:

    Amavasai Tithi Begins - 11:57 AM on Jul 31, 2019

    Amavasai Tithi Ends - 08:41 AM on Aug 01, 2019

