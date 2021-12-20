PAN-Aadhaar linking to tax exemptions: Full list of extension in timeline of compliances

How to download Aadhaar Card online: Watch video here

How to verify Aadhaar card online; UIDAI tweets steps to avoid fraud

How to get your Aadhaar verified offline

Bill which seeks to link electoral rolls with Aadhaar listed for introduction in LS

Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: How to link Aadhaar card with Voter ID online?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 20: The government on Monday introduced The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication.

If approved, an individual needs to link Aadhaar to the voter ID via. This can be done via the national voter service portal, SMS, phone, or by visiting the nearby booth level officers.

How to link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via the National voter service portal

Visit the official NVSP website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

First, you need to login using mobile number, email id, voter id number and enter the password.

Now, enter you state, district and personal details such as name, date of birth and father's name.

Click on the "Search" button, if matched with government data, your details will be displayed on screen.

On the left hand side of the screen, tap on "Feed Aadhaar No" option

A pop-up window will appear, now you need to feed in your name as per your Aadhaar card, your EPIC, Aadhaar number and your registered mobile number/registered email address.

Now click "submit".

After successful registration, you will get a notification about the same.

How to link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via SMS

Open your phone text message and

Send an SMS to 166 or 51969

The SMS format: ECILINK

How to link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via the phone

You can also call the dedicated call centers to link the Aadhaar with your voter ID.

Dial1950 call service on weekdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

Provide your voter ID card number and Aadhaar number to link it.

How to link Aadhaar to a voter ID card by contacting the booth level officers:

Visit the nearest booth level office and share an application

The booth officer will have a look on the details and visit your place for further verification.

After proper verified, it will be shown in the records.