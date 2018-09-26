  • search

Aadhaar verdict: A timeline of events leading up to SC ruling today

By
    New Delhi, Sep 26: A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, is scheduled to pronounce on Wednesday its much-awaited judgment on whether the Aadhaar scheme is unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental right to privacy and personal body autonomy.

    Aadhaar

    For a record 38 days, the Supreme Court heard some 27 petitions that had challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and called it a violation of the right to privacy.

    Here is the timeline of Aadhaar verdict

    Govt executive order, 2009-10

    January 28, 2009: Planning Commission notification on UIDAI

    September 2010: Programme launched in rural Maharashtra

    2010-2011: National Identification Authority of India Bill, 2010 introduced; later referred to the Standing Committee on Finance, whose report flags issues of privacy, sensitive information etc.

    2012-13: First petitions in Court

    November 30, 2012: First notice from Supreme Court following several PILs, with retired Justice KS Puttaswamy as the lead petitioner

    September 23, 2013: Two-judge Bench orders all matters be heard

    November 26, 2013: Bench orders that all states and Union Territories be impleaded as respondents

    Legislation, 2016

    March 3, 2016: Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill 2016 introduced in Lok Sabha; later passed as Money Bill

    May 10: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh moves SC challenging passage as Money Bill

    October 21: SG Vombatkere vs Union of India challenges validity of Aadhaar Act

    Linkage rules, 2017

    March 31: Government introduces Section 139AA to Income-Tax Act, making Aadhaar mandatory for PAN applications, filing returns

    June 1: Aadhaar made mandatory for opening and maintaining bank accounts, for transactions of Rs 50,000 or more etc

    June 9: Two-judge Bench upholds I-T Act Section 139AA; however, for those without Aadhaar card holders, PAN cards not to be treated as invalid for time being

    Privacy and after, 2017-18

    August 24, 2017: Nine-judge Bench rules that right to privacy is a fundamental right

    January 17, 2018: Five-judge Bench begins hearing Aadhaar case

    May 10: SC reserves verdict

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 9:10 [IST]
