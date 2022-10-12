YouTube
    Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back need document updation

    New Delhi, Oct 12: Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique ID more than 10 years back but have not updated their details since then are being urged to update identification and residence proof documents, UIDAI said on Tuesday.

    In a statement, UIDAI - the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers - said the updation can be done online as well as at Aadhaar centres.

    It said those who were issued the unique identification number more than 10 years back and have not done any updation since the issue are being "requested" to update their documents, news agency PTI reported.

    UIDAI, however, did not say if this updation is mandatory.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12:12 [IST]
    X