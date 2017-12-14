Aadhaar linking: All your questions answered

The Supreme Court begins hearing in the Aadhaar matter today. Up before the court are a batch of petitions that have challenged the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

Just a day ahead of the court hearing, the government issued a notification stating that the deadline for Aadhaar linking with bank accounts would be extended to March 31.

Does the government order cover all schemes?

It would be apply to financial related schemes. It would be applicable to PAN, insurance policy, bank accounts, mutual funds, shares, post office schemes and brokerage firms.

Has Aadhaar linking been put off indefinitely?

No, the deadline announced by the government is March 31 2018.

What about Aadhaar linking with mobile?

For now the deadline of February 6 is applicable. The Supreme Court is hearing another case filed by the Lok Niti Foundation in this regard. The government has said that in order to extend the deadline of mobile linking it would need another order from the court.

Does this apply only to those who do not have an Aadhaar card?

The notification issued by the government does not specify any restriction.

Should I get an Aadhaar card now?

You can wait until the Supreme Court decides on the constitutional validity of the scheme.

What does the notification state?

"After considering various representations received in this regard and inputs received from banks, it has been decided to notify March 31, 2018, or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity," said the Finance Ministry in a statement.

