Aadhaar-linked ID, 4 registration attempts: Centre okays crucial electoral reforms

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 15: The Union Cabinet reportedly cleared a bill on electoral reforms, including allowing the Election Commission to link Aadhaar card to voter ID cardswith electoral rolls on voluntary basis.

Reportedly, the electoral law will be made "gender neutral" for service voters.

Another provision of the bill will allow the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year, as of now those turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are only allowed to register as voters.

The new electoral reforms come at a time when assembly elections are due in key states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttharakhand, Goa and others.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had been pushing for multiple cut-off dates to allow more eligible people to register as voters.

As of now, for an election to be held in a particular year, only an individual who has attained the age of 18 years as on January 1 of that year or before is eligible to be enrolled in the voters' list.

Due to only one qualifying or cut-off date, a person attaining the age of 18 years on January 2 cannot be registered. Therefore, a person who turns 18 after January 1 will have to wait for next year to get registered.