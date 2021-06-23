YouTube
    Aadhaar card update: These steps help you change address on Aadhaar card online

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: Changing the address on Aadhaar card online has become a cake walk for many Indians now. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced direct link from where an Aadhaar card holder can change one's address online.

    aadhaar card

    Earlier, the UIDAI posted a direct link on Twitter - ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/and asked Aadhaar users to change their address online and keep their KYC document updated.

    Suggesting Aadhhar card holders to use self service update portal the UIDAI said, "You can now update your address in your Aadhaar online through Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/ to update."

    How to change Aadhaar card address online

    For Aadhaar card address change online, one needs to log in at the direct self service update portal ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/and follow some simple online steps.

    Here is a guide to change Aadhaar card address online:

    a. Log in at direct UIDAI link - ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup/

    b. Click at 'Proceed to Update Aadhaar'

    c. Enter 12-digit UID number

    d. Enter security code or captcha code

    e. Click at 'Send OTP' option

    f. An OTP will be sent on you Aadhaar-registered mobile number

    g. Enter OTP after receiving the OTP

    h. Click at 'Login'

    i. Your Aadhaar details will get displayed. Change address and upload scan copy of any of the 32 documents in support of your ID and address proof and submit.

    Your Aadhaar card address will be changed online. You can confirm about the Aadhaar card address change by checking Aadhaar card address change status.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
