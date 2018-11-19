  • search

A wake up call as Punjab comes under attack again

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amritsar, Nov 19: On September 14, four low intensity grenades were hurled at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar. Two police men were injured in the incident.

    A wake up call as Punjab comes under attack again

    On November 18, a grenade was hurled at a religious congregation in Amritsar in which three persons died. Incidentally both these incidents occurred at a time, when the state was asked to be on high alert in the wake of enhanced terror activity that involved the ISI and Khalistan forces.

    Also Read | Nirankari Bhawan attack: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh reward for info on suspects

    On Wednesday, the DGP Intelligence, Dinakar Gupta had directed the police chiefs to step up vigil. The second line of defence in the border areas too were strengthened. However the attackers managed to slip in and carry out the attack at the prayer hall of the Niranakaris. What must also bear in mind is that the attacked site is just two kilometres away from the Guru Ramdass International Airport at Rajasansi.

    A quick audit of the incident clearly suggests that the security apparatus was caught napping. Officials state that there was no doubt a high alert, but the intelligence was not specific in nature.

    Also Read | Why the attack on the Nirankari Mission in Amritsar appears to be an act of terror

    Following Sunday's attack, the police said that a terror angle is under probe. All leads point towards this angle and this is being investigated, the police also said. In the September incident, the police claimed the Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind, a Kashmir based terrorist group.Two students from Kashmir studying at the local engineering college were also arrested.

    While there have been ample inputs suggesting the rise of the Khalistan forces, the policy when it comes to tackling the issue appears to be flawed. The BJP's national secretary, R P Singh said that the friendship of some ministers with Khalistanis will cost Punjab dear.

    Read more about:

    punjab terror attack grenade attack injured jalandhar amritsar isi khalistan

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue