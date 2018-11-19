A wake up call as Punjab comes under attack again

Amritsar, Nov 19: On September 14, four low intensity grenades were hurled at the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar. Two police men were injured in the incident.

On November 18, a grenade was hurled at a religious congregation in Amritsar in which three persons died. Incidentally both these incidents occurred at a time, when the state was asked to be on high alert in the wake of enhanced terror activity that involved the ISI and Khalistan forces.

On Wednesday, the DGP Intelligence, Dinakar Gupta had directed the police chiefs to step up vigil. The second line of defence in the border areas too were strengthened. However the attackers managed to slip in and carry out the attack at the prayer hall of the Niranakaris. What must also bear in mind is that the attacked site is just two kilometres away from the Guru Ramdass International Airport at Rajasansi.

A quick audit of the incident clearly suggests that the security apparatus was caught napping. Officials state that there was no doubt a high alert, but the intelligence was not specific in nature.

Following Sunday's attack, the police said that a terror angle is under probe. All leads point towards this angle and this is being investigated, the police also said. In the September incident, the police claimed the Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind, a Kashmir based terrorist group.Two students from Kashmir studying at the local engineering college were also arrested.

While there have been ample inputs suggesting the rise of the Khalistan forces, the policy when it comes to tackling the issue appears to be flawed. The BJP's national secretary, R P Singh said that the friendship of some ministers with Khalistanis will cost Punjab dear.