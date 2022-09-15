Ghulam Nabi Azad announces own party, says people of J&K will decide its name and flag

A terror threat from Lashkar ahead of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Kashmir rallies

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Sep 15: Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit Congress recently, has received a threat from The Resistance Front (TRF) which is affiliated to the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In an online poster, the TRF has claimed that the recent entry of Ghulam Nabi Azad in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir following his revolt against the Congress is part of a well-thought-out strategy by the BJP-run central government.

"By leaving the party, Azad had a closed-door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval," the poster stated.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJ)P is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda and Ghulam Nabi is part of the plan B of the Centre.," it claimed.

Referring to Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Hindu killed as part of a target killing campaign by terrorists in Kashmir Valley, the TRF said that he too was in direct contact with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"Our intelligence wing detected the synergy of these two and we eliminated Rahul Bhatt. There are many people like Rahul Bhatt, who are working for the center by staying here. Soon they too will be found," the TRF claimed in its statement.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who announced the launch of his new party is on a tour. He is trying to meet delegations from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir to know the ground reality from them so that they can put the main issues before the people along with the announcement of the party.

