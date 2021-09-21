A sparkling artist ALI HAMZA AFZAL enjoys “ Coffee in one hand ,Ambition in the other”

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

Anuj Cariappa

Beacoming an artist looks very easy but it takes talent, lot of hard work and determination. Persistence and time as well. Before opting your career as an artist we should go with deep research. Researching can save your time and money in the long run for example what type of artist you want to become and how you will take it as a career etc. Many people dream of becoming famous artist . But a very young guy Ali Hamza Afzal made me realize that there other factors that need to ask ourselves, are we ready to take the challenge to the outside world. Not everyone like Ali Hamza Afzal have the vision, innovation and creativity to become a musician artist.

He says, the individual must have a positive attitude and accept the responsibility, have discipline to meet their goals, and take action when the opportunity presents itself. When he started his company " Viral Mediaaa" he was bit anxious, but he doesn't want to experience any failure in achieving his ambition. He said , if you are confident it will take you to the next level, if you are too big for one's boots then it will be a disaster. You will often find that someone in this position has a lot of self-belief. It is inevitable that people who try something new or different will face opposition. This means that the type of individual who became an artist has to have faith in what they are trying to achieve. It doesn't mean that they should disregard the guidance of others entirely, but they must be able to think for themselves and have the confidence to make their own decisions.

Apart from all this, being an musician artist he believes that musicians are born just like anyone, but somewhere they notice something is happening in their heads. He illustrated that the music is the part of our life and it's a true and purest way of worship of God and to connect with our soul. However, one thing has always been unique to all of these things- the musicians themselves and their own created music.