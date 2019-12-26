  • search
    A rich House: 69 per cent MLAs in Jharkhand assembly are crorepatis

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Out of the 81 MLAs analysed, 56 (69%) are crorepatis. Out of 81 MLAs analysed during Jharkhand 2014 assembly elections, 41 (51%) MLAs were crorepatis says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Representational Image

    18 (72%) out of 25 from BJP, 2 (67%) out of 3 MLAs from JVM(P), 22 (73%) out of 30 MLAs from JMM, 2 (100%) MLAs from AJSU, 9 (56%) out of 16 MLAs INC, and 2 (100%) Independent MLAs have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    75 with pending crimes, 60 crorepatis to fight Phase 4 of Jharkhand polls

    Among major parties, the average assets per MLAs for 30 JMM MLAs is Rs 3.05 Crores, 25 BJP MLAs is Rs 4.79 Crores, 16 INC MLAs is Rs 4.27 Crores, 2 AJSU Party MLAs have average assets of Rs 10.26 Crores and 3 JVM(P) MLAs have average assets worth Rs 88.84 lakhs.

    Comparative analysis:

    Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the Jharkhand assembly elections of 2019 is 36.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2014 was Rs 2.07 crores.

    Average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019: The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2019 is Rs 3.73 crores.

    Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2014 to 2019: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 1.65 crore i.e. by 80%.

    Other details:

    Age details of MLAs: 46 (57%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 35 (43%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

    Gender details of MLAs: Out of 81 MLAs, 10 (12%) MLAs are women. In 2014, out of 81 MLAs, 8 (10%) MLAs were women.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
