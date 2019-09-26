A quick recap on what happened in 1971? What is Rajnath Singh reminding Pakistan of?

New Delhi, Sep 26 Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh warned Islamabad and reminded them the events of 1971 which led to Bangladesh's freedom from the Pakistan regime.

Continuing to target Pakistan over occupied Kashmir, Singh, said that 24 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly have been left vacant for PoK. Addressing a rally near Jaipur, Singh warned of a 1971-like disintegration of Pakistan if it repeats historic 'mistakes'.

"We took great precaution and did not attack Pakistan or its Army. We targeted only terror training camps in Balakot," Singh said, adding, "Par agar aage aisa hi chalta raha, toh kuch kaha nahi ja sakta (but if it continues like this, then things may change)."

"I have reiterated this suggestion to Pakistan to consider what happened in 1971...what will happen to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this time," he said.

"I have repeatedly suggested Pakistan not to repeat the mistake of 1971, Pakistan was broken and Bangladesh was formed. I have said do not repeat the mistake of 1971 keeping in mind what will happen to PoK," Singh further added.

What exactly happened in 1971?

During the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conducted herself with remarkable patience and restraint. She won the war decisively - splitting Pakistan into two, with the new country, Bangladesh, consisting of over 60 per cent of Pakistan's population.

The Indo-Pakistani war of 1971 started on December 3 in the year 1971 and lasted for 13 days, after which, Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh.

Politically, the war began in April 1971 when Pakistan pushed nearly nine million refugees into India through a campaign of rape, murder and terror that statistically comes close to Hitler's genocide of Jews in the Second World War, in scale and brutality.

Around November 26, 1971, India began to nibble at East Pakistani territory. Pakistan, instead of cutting its losses and calling quits, in a desperate gamble escalated the conflict by launching air/ground attacks in the West on December 3, 1971.

By 16 December, 13 days after the war broke out, Pakistan's commander General Amir Abullah Khan Niazi surrendered Dacca, handing over his service revolver to Indian Lieutenant-General J.S. Aurora.

In this war, over 3,800 soldiers of India and Pakistan sacrificed their lives to end the genocide Pakistan had been conducting against the Bengali population of East Pakistan. The war stripped Pakistan of more than half of its population and with nearly one-third of its army in captivity.

It should be noted that prior to 1971, Muslims hardly spoke their mind - it was only after 1971 that they began to give voice to their opinions and became part of the national mainstream.