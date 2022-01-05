A Punjabi will prefer to die rather than attack guest, Channi on PM's security breach | 15 points

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Jan 5: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday expressed regret after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse. Modi, who landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

Three helipads were set up at Ferozepur as he was to reach from Bathinda by air. There was a sudden change in the PM's travel plan from Bathinda to Ferozepur and everything was handled by central agencies.

It is wrong to say that there was a security lapse as Punjab Police had a limited role.

The prime minister was to visit for the inauguration (of development projects) and address a political rally. We regret that he had to return due to the blockade en route.

After all, he is the prime minister of the country. We respect him. There is a democratic system and federal system. We regret that he had to go back and we are pained. We respect our prime minister.

After some agitators had come on the road, they were told to take another route or try to fly by chopper. But they decided to return: Channi.

There were 70,000 chairs which had been put up at the Ferozepur public rally venue of the BJP, but only 700 turned up (for the BJP event), what can I do in this?

If any security lapse has taken place, then we are ready to order an inquiry and we will probe.

The role of the state police had been made limited and everything was being handled by the SPG, IB and other central agencies. Even seating arrangement for dignitaries at the function in Ferozepur was decided by them.

If agitators suddenly turn up, what will you say, you will have to say give alternative route or wait for some time before they are cleared. But the prime minister decided to return.

When a reporter asked who were the officials at the Bathinda airport who were reportedly told by the prime minister that they should thank Channi as his life was saved in the situation, the CM replied, "If he (PM) has said something in anger or with political thought, I don't want to make any comment."

I want to say one thing that I would have spilled my own blood before any harm to him, this is the spirit of Punjabis.

A Punjabi will prefer to die rather than attack the guest visiting the state.

Farmers have been sitting peacefully at Delhi's borders. How can I fire bullets at them and use lathis against them to remove them.

Despite requesting them a day before if they could cancel the programme because of possible rain and the agitation, they decided to continue with it.

Modi's convoy was stopped way back from the spot where the agitators were sitting on the road. If anybody holds a protest peacefully then it should not be linked with the PM's security and any threat as it is completely wrong.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 23:31 [IST]

The CM said the entire incident will be probed and denied any security lapse or situation of any attack. Check out 15 points from his statement over the incident: