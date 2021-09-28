A Muslim theatre artist gets death threats for playing Lord Ram in Ramlila | Uttar Pradesh

Be prepared Bareilly jail authorities were told: They didn’t know who the prisoners would be

A Muslim theatre artist gets death threats for playing Lord Ram in Ramlila

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bareilly (UP) Sep 28: A Muslim theatre artist has filed a complaint against his tenant and associate for giving death threats to him for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramlila. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan has ordered The Kotwali police to investigate the case.

As per the complainant Danish, he has been playing Lord Ram in Ramlila for over six to seven years and he has been recognised for his performance. Like previous years, he was prepping up for this year's Ramlila.

However, his tenants and associates did not like the idea of a Muslim playing a Hindu god. So, they exerted pressure on him not to do Ramlila and when he refused, they warned him that he will be excommunicated and killed.

They allegedly attacked him with a knife for paying no heed to their words and he escaped from getting badly hurt with the help of his cousin. Danish claims that his tenant is not paying the rent nor vacating the two shops for doing Ramlila.

Meanwhile, the Kotwali police said that security will be extended to the theatre artist and investigations will be done as per the directive from the SSP. It is a matter of dispute with the tenant and shows the wrong intentions of the tenant, police said.

Danish claims that he respects all religions. "I play the role of Ram in Ram Lila, this time also the preparations are on but the tenant is making it a communal issue out of it and instigating people against it," Danish added. [with inputs from PTI]