'A month wasted pleading him': Congress Karan Singh on Rahul Gandhi's resignation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 08: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday said that he was aghast to see confusion and disorientation into which Congress has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25.

Karan Singh said,''I am aghast to see the confusion and disorientation into which the party has fallen since Rahul Gandhi resigned on May 25. Instead of honouring his bold decision a month was wasted pleading him to take back his resignation.''

After Lok Sabha debacle, Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10; Priyanka likely to accompany

''I strongly urge the working committee to meet without delay, perhaps under the chairmanship of former PM Manmohan Singh and take necessary decisions,'' he added.

On May 25, two days after the disastrous performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha election, when Rahul Gandhi offered to resign as party president at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) session, many Congress leaders saw it as a big crisis .