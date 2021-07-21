A mini fridge, iPad, television: Is this the world’s most hi-tech auto rickshaw

After reading this, you will have no doubt whatsoever that this is the world's best auto-rickshaw. This belongs to Anna Durai, whose profile says auto driver, social entrepreneur, motivational speaker, 7 times TEDx speaker and corporate trainer.

If you are in Chennai, you must take a ride in his auto which has masks, sanitisers, newspapers and magazines, snacks, an iPad, a television and a mini fridge.

His video was shared on Instagram by Humans of Bombay. The clip begins with him stating how he was unable to continue with his studies due to the financial condition of his family. I wanted to be a businessman, but my family could not educate me. I became an auto driver, but I still wanted to make a difference. Hence I saved up and introduced all these facilities in the auto.

I can say hello in 9 languages, I give free rides to teachers. I have my own app and I am a motivational speaker. I owe everything to my customers and I thank them by saying that they are my God.

The clip has been liked 139,160 times and has scores of comments appreciating what Durai has been able to do. Tell us what you think about this in our comments section below.

