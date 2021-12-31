YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A look at the top 21 images of PM Modi from 2021

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The year 2021 is coming to an end today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meeting and also spent time with members of the armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control.

    Let us take a look at some of the best and exclusive images of PM Modi from the year 2021.

    PM Modi meets Young friends

    PM Modi meets Young friends

    PM Modi meets Young friends in his Office

    A young girl greets PM Modi

    A young girl greets PM Modi

    A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to West

    PM Modi with a Divyang

    PM Modi with a Divyang

    PM Modi with a Divyang in Varanasi

    PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister

    PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister

    PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg

    PM Modi late night meeting

    PM Modi late night meeting

    PM Modi presiding over a late night meeting at his residence

    PM Modi taking notes

    PM Modi taking notes

    PM Modi taking notes during a Council of Ministers meeting

    Chintan Satra

    Chintan Satra

    PM Modi sitting in the last row during a 'Chintan Satra' with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan

    PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

    PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

    PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a programme

    Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj

    Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj

    Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan blessing PM Modi

    PM Modi visit to Varanasi

    PM Modi visit to Varanasi

    PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi

    PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda

    PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda

    PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda in Rashtrapati Bhavan

    Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

    Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

    PM Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi

    Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji

    Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji

    PM Modi taking blessing from 105 year old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji in Coimbatore

    Parakram Diwas

    Parakram Diwas

    PM Modi at 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial

    PM Modi with members of Armed forces

    PM Modi with members of Armed forces

    PM Modi with members of Armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control

    PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team

    PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team

    PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

    PM meeting with CEOs

    PM meeting with CEOs

    PM meeting with CEOs from PE/VC industry

    Pope Francis in Vatican City

    Pope Francis in Vatican City

    PM Modi being welcomed by Pope Francis in Vatican City

    People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur

    People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur

    People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh

    PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries

    PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries

    A touching moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of Government schemes at Kanpur

    PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries at Prayagraj

    PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries at Prayagraj

    A beautiful moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj

    (All images courtesy narendramodi.in)

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi year ender Unforgettable 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X