A look at the top 21 images of PM Modi from 2021
New Delhi, Dec 31: The year 2021 is coming to an end today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meeting and also spent time with members of the armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control.
Let us take a look at some of the best and exclusive images of PM Modi from the year 2021.
PM Modi meets Young friends
PM Modi meets Young friends in his Office
A young girl greets PM Modi
A young girl greets PM Modi during his visit to West
PM Modi with a Divyang
PM Modi with a Divyang in Varanasi
PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister
PM Modi interacting with External Affairs Minister and National Security Advisor at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg
PM Modi late night meeting
PM Modi presiding over a late night meeting at his residence
PM Modi taking notes
PM Modi taking notes during a Council of Ministers meeting
Chintan Satra
PM Modi sitting in the last row during a 'Chintan Satra' with his Council of Ministers at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan
PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan
PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend a programme
Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj
Acharya Shree Jitendriyapriyadasji Swamiji Maharaj, spiritual leader of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan blessing PM Modi
PM Modi visit to Varanasi
PM Modi during his visit to Varanasi
PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda
PM Modi with Padma Shri Tulasi Gowda in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi
PM Modi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi
Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji
PM Modi taking blessing from 105 year old farmer and Padma Shri awardee Pappammal ji in Coimbatore
Parakram Diwas
PM Modi at 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial
PM Modi with members of Armed forces
PM Modi with members of Armed forces on his Diwali visit at Nowshera, Rajouri border post, Line of Control
PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team
PM Modi with members of Women Hockey team during an interaction organised at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.
PM meeting with CEOs
PM meeting with CEOs from PE/VC industry
Pope Francis in Vatican City
PM Modi being welcomed by Pope Francis in Vatican City
People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur
People greeting PM Modi during his visit to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries
A touching moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of Government schemes at Kanpur
PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries at Prayagraj
A beautiful moment during PM Modi's interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes at Prayagraj
(All images courtesy narendramodi.in)
"Narendra Modi"