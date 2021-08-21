A ‘fit’ strategy: MK Stalin hits gym in latest video

No compromise on Mekedatu project, Tamil Nadu opposing it for politics: CM Basavaraj Bommai

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 21: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has set major fitness goals with a new video that shows him working out at the gym.

The video, widely shared on social media, is seen as an attempt to promote fitness amid possible third wave if COVID-19.

In the 37-second clip, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is seen hitting the gym, with his routine workout.

Recently, Stalin was seen cycling on the road to Mamallapuram and obliging locals with selfies. "Prevention is better than cure" to face the third wave of covid 19, he had said.

The chief minister also visits east coast road twice in week and often spends his weekend cycling and walking.

Now with his workout video in gym, he has given many youngsters and the people of Tamil Nadu a clear message to involve in exercise.

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 16:04 [IST]