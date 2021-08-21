YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A ‘fit’ strategy: MK Stalin hits gym in latest video

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 21: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has set major fitness goals with a new video that shows him working out at the gym.

    The video, widely shared on social media, is seen as an attempt to promote fitness amid possible third wave if COVID-19.

    A ‘fit’ strategy: MK Stalin hits gym in latest video

    In the 37-second clip, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is seen hitting the gym, with his routine workout.

    Recently, Stalin was seen cycling on the road to Mamallapuram and obliging locals with selfies. "Prevention is better than cure" to face the third wave of covid 19, he had said.

    The chief minister also visits east coast road twice in week and often spends his weekend cycling and walking.

    Now with his workout video in gym, he has given many youngsters and the people of Tamil Nadu a clear message to involve in exercise.

    More MK STALIN News  

    Read more about:

    mk stalin

    Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X