A fabricated case says police on kidnap and gang-rape of Delhi woman

New Delhi, Oct 21: The alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 38 year old Delhi was totally made up and fabricated, the Ghaziabad police have said. The police have arrested three of the woman's friends who were allegedly part of the conspiracy to nail the give suspects named in the case, the police have also said.

The police said that they have substantiated the confessional statements of three suspects namely Azad Tehsin, Mohammad Afzal and Gaurav Sharan with forensic and electronic evidence.

The alleged incident did not take place and we have arrested three friends of the woman on the basis of their confessional statements that have been corroborated with evidence. The incident was planned to nail the five men who had a land dispute with the woman, the police said. We have come across evidence that payments had been made to sensationalise the case. There have been attempts earlier in Delhi to nail the five men and this was the third such pre-planned attempt the police also said.

About the woman the police said that they are continuing with the investigation. The brother the police said does not appear to be part of the conspiracy. On October 18 the police registered an FIR of gang-rape and wrongful confinement of the Delhi woman. The police had named five suspects in the case based on the complaint given by the woman's brother who is a resident of Ghaziabad.

It was alleged that several men in an SUV abducted the woman on the night of October 16 from near her brother's house while she was waiting for an auto to return home.

It was also alleged that she was founding a gunny bag left on the roadside near her brother's home with her hands and legs tied after being allegedly raped for two days at an undisclosed location.

The police while debunking this theory said that the woman and friends used Gaurav's car to bring her to the spot in Ghaziabad. The police said that the GPS locations of the vehicle confirmed the route that they took.

