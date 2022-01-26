UP cops file case against Google's Sundar Pichai, then drops his name

'Incredible' opportunity to reimagine learning for what comes next: Sundar Pichai

4 decades of planetary changes in 4D experience shown on Google Earth Time-lapse

Two other Indian Americans, Sundar Pichai on COVID-19 global task force panel

A case filed against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 26: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five others from the company have been booked by Mumbai Police for Copyright Act violation, reported news agency ANI.

"On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

Based on the complaint filed by film director Suneel Darshan, the cops have registered the case.

As per the complaint, Suneel Darshan's 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' has been uploaded illegally on Google's YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has awarded Padma Bhushan Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet along with several others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 17:28 [IST]