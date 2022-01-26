YouTube
    A case filed against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five others from the company have been booked by Mumbai Police for Copyright Act violation, reported news agency ANI.

    A case filed against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

    "On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

    Based on the complaint filed by film director Suneel Darshan, the cops have registered the case.

    As per the complaint, Suneel Darshan's 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' has been uploaded illegally on Google's YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Meanwhile, the Indian government has awarded Padma Bhushan Sundar Pichai and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet along with several others.

    sundar pichai google

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 17:28 [IST]
