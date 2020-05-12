A 7 hour marathon meet with the PM, in which all CMs were given an opportunity to speak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 12: Exiting the lockdown in a graded manner was the main theme of the meeting between Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers that was held on Monday.

The meeting lasted nearly 7 hours in which all CMs were given an opportunity to speak.

The meeting began at 3 pm and went past 9.30 pm.

PM Modi seeks blue-print from CMs by May 15 on how to exit lockdown

During the meeting, PM Modi said that we need to plan for the new reality. All Chief Ministers were given an opportunity to speak at the marathon meeting that lasted nearly 7 hours and was attended by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

While adhering to all guidelines, we have a twofold challenge which includes reducing the transmission rate and increasing public activity in a graded manner, the PM also said. The PM, while asking the CMs to come up with a blueprint also said that slowly but surely, the economic activities have begun and in the days to come, this process will further gather steam.

Like in the case of world wars, the world will now be in the pre-corona and post-corona mode, the PM said. This would determine the way in which we function in future, Modi also said. The PM requested the CMs to share with him a broad strategy by May 15 on how each one would deal with the lockdown regime in the respective states. I want the states to make a blueprint on how to deal with the various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown, the PM also said.

He said the new way of life would be on the principle of "Jan Se lekar Jag Tak", from an individual to the whole of humanity. He said we must all plan for the new reality.

"Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing", he said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance of Do Gaz Ki doori and added that suggestion of night curfew raised by many CMs would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people.

Social distancing only solution until we find a vaccine says PM Modi

"I request you all to share with me by 15th May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blue print on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown", he said.

Prime Minister said, we will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of monsoon, there will be proliferation of many non-COVID19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems.