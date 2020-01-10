94 civilian and 52 deaths of security personnel: Reds were most violent in 2018

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: The latest NCRB data shows that in the year 2018, the Leftwing extremists had committed the most crimes. There were 355 attacks on police stations along with government and private property as well in the year 2018, the latest data shows.

In the report titled Crime in India 2018, it states that 163 civilians, including four informers were killed by anti-national elements. Further 117 security personnel also lost their lives. They included central paramilitary forces, Army, Home Guards and special police officers.

The Jihadis on the other hand were involved in 163 attacks.

In the year 2018, the total number of terrorists killed stood at 247, which included 142 naxalites, 52 Jihadi terrorists and 51 other terrorists. In 2017 they had killed 132 security personnel and 137 civilians.

Further the report states that naxalites were responsible for 94 civilian deaths and also caused 52 fatal casualties among the security forces. The anti-national elements also looted 1,051 arms-including 54 rifles, 15 AK series guns, 15 INSAS and 14 SLRs from police and central forces.

They also snatched 17 night vision cameras, 18 GPS sets and 17 binoculars. Among the recoveries were 302 mobile phones, 70 kilograms of drugs, 18 wireless sets and Rs 49 lakh in cash.