90 days extension to term loans offered to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI: RBI chief

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 22: The RBI has also offered another 90-days extension to the Small industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for the 90-day term loan facilities.

In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

Highlights: RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps; extends loan moratorium till August

This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector, RBI chief said.

The special refinancing facility of Rs 15,000 cr to SIDBI at repo rate for 90 days for lending & refinance operations has been further rolled over for another 90 days at the end of initial 90 days period.