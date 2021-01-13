YouTube
    Landmark deal: India clears purchase of 83 advanced Tejas jets for IAF

    New Delhi, Jan 13: The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday gave a green light to the purchase of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, worth Rs 48,000 crore, will be the biggest ever in the indigenous military aviation sector.

    A file photo
    A file photo

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the development, saying "the CCS chaired by the PM today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crore to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'. This deal will be a game-changer for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing."

