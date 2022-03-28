YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 human ears, brain, eyes, remains of facial parts found in shop at Nashik

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Mar 28: Eitght human ears, brain , eyes and remains of facial parts were found in a shop in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik, Maharashtra.

    A foul smell was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days after which residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night, an official said.

    8 human ears, brain, eyes, remains of facial parts found in shop at Nashik
    Representational Image

    "The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," he said.

    "The two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the Mumbai Naka police station official added.

    (PTI)

    More NASHIK News  

    Read more about:

    nashik murder

    Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X