8 human ears, brain, eyes, remains of facial parts found in shop at Nashik

Mumbai, Mar 28: Eitght human ears, brain , eyes and remains of facial parts were found in a shop in the Mumbai Naka area of Nashik, Maharashtra.

A foul smell was emanating from the shop for the past couple of days after which residents in the vicinity alerted police late Sunday night, an official said.

"The shop was full of scrap material. However, when two plastic containers were opened, we found human ears, brain, eyes and some face parts. The forensic team has taken custody of the human remnants for further probe," he said.

"The two sons of the shop's owner are doctors. so it is possible these parts were preserved for medical purposes. However, a probe is underway covering all angles. No case has been registered so far," the Mumbai Naka police station official added.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 16:33 [IST]