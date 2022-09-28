YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    8 died, over 25 people injured in bus-truck accident in Lakhimpur Kheri

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Sep 28: Eight people died and over 25 people were injured in when a bus collided head on with a DCM vehicle near Sharda bridge on Pilibhit Basti Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning.

    8 died, over 25 people injured in accident
    Representational Image

    Some of the injured have been referred to Lucknow, Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri said.

    UP: Constable among four killed in accidentUP: Constable among four killed in accident

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed the officials to immediately go to the spot, a statement from his office said.

    Comments

    More BUS ACCIDENT News  

    Read more about:

    bus accident lakhimpur

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X