8 died, over 25 people injured in bus-truck accident in Lakhimpur Kheri

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Sep 28: Eight people died and over 25 people were injured in when a bus collided head on with a DCM vehicle near Sharda bridge on Pilibhit Basti Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday morning.

Some of the injured have been referred to Lucknow, Sanjay Kumar, ADM, Lakhimpur Kheri said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives and directed the officials to immediately go to the spot, a statement from his office said.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 10:05 [IST]