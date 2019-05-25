7th Pay Commission: Talks on pay hike to be discontinued, price index to be new formula

New Delhi, May 25: The BJP is back in power and once the government takes over, the debate on the 7th Pay Commission would be right back.

The government had earlier promised that it would look into the issue and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had been talking to officials regarding the same. The new Cabinet is yet to be sworn in and the post of Finance Minister is yet to be decided on.

There is talk that Jaitley would not continue as the Finance Minister owing to poor health.

There is a section that wants BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to be the next finance minister.

However, OneIndia has got strong indications that there is a pitch being made for Amit Shah to be the next Finance Minister of India. It would be hard to tell how he would handle the issue if he is given the post.

The first priority of the government would be the economy. There are several decisions in this regard which would be taken. However, the government would have to listen in to the demands of the Central Government employees.

In this context, it would be better to see whether Swamy or Shah would be a better choice. Sources indicate that talks on the pay hike are unlikely to continue. The issue would not be taken up immediately. It would take the new government at least another five to six months to discuss the issue.

The source further added that once the issue comes up, the new Finance Minister would go into the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. It would be implemented and that would be the hikes salaries would be reviewed looking into the data available based on the price index.