7th Pay Commission: Karnataka govt employees to get revised DA, details here

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 05: The Karnataka Government has under the 7th Pay Commission revised the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to state government employees in the 2018 revised pay scales.

The DA has revised from 24.50 per cent to 27.25 per cent of the basic pay. This would be in effect from January 1 2022.

Karnataka Government revises the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect from 1" January 2022. pic.twitter.com/EvulQNsxqf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

Last week the Centre increased the Dearness Allowance for Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission by 3 per cent. The decision was taken today by the Union Cabinet and will come into effect starting January 1 2022.

It may be recalled that the decision was halted for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July last year the Centre hiked the DA and Dearness Relief for CG employees to 28 per cent from 17 per cent.

It was again increased October 2021 when there was a hike of 3 per cent. With the last hike the DA for the CG employees rose to 31 per cent which was effective from July 2021.