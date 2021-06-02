7th Pay Commission: Important circular on APAR released for CG employees

7th Pay Commission: Why the TA for CG employees will not increase despite rise in DA

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: While Central Government employees await an update on the 7th Pay Commission, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has issued a circular on the Annual Performance Assessment Report.

The APAR module of the HR-Soft online window was launched for the EPFO officer from the current financial year. This makes it mandatory for all offies in the cadres mentioned to submit their self appraisal to review, report and also monitor their APAR. This would be done through electronic mode only. They include ACC(HQ), ACC, RPFC-1, RPFC-11, APFC, DD(Vig), AD(Vig.), DD(IS), AD(IS), DD(OL), AD(OL), Director (OL), Section Officer and EO/AO.

Further the Department of Personnel and Training has issued an office memorandum, thus extending timelines for APAR related activities in respect of Groups A,B and C cadres amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised timelines have been prescribed for completion of APARs for the year 2020-21 in respect of all the group A,B and C cadres.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 15:50 [IST]