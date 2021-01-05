7th Pay Commission: CG employees likely to get more salary from next year

7th Pay Commission: How the reversal of the 2009 order on NPS will benefit CG employees

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 05: In latest news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the government decided to extend the Disability Compensation for all serving employees.

This decision would go a long way and especially provide relief for those in the central armed police force (CAPF), personnel of the BSF, CISF, BSF etc.

"In a significant New Year decision, "Disability Compensation" has been extended for all serving govt employees, if they get disabled while performing their service & are still retained in service. This also includes those who were appointed on or after 1.1.2004 & covered under NPS," Union Minister, Jitendra Singh said.

The decision relating to the NPS would also benefit employees and provide ease of living for government servants even after they have superannuated and become pensioners or family pensioners or elder citizens, he also said.

The 2009 order said that those government servants appointed on or after January 1 2004 and covered under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) do not get such compensation.

Pertinent to mention that this new order will remove an anomaly in service rules, considering the hardship faced by the employees. The Modi government is making all efforts to simplify rules and to do away with discriminatory clauses," Singh said.