7th Pay Commission: Good news on cards as part of RRB Recruitment 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: There is good news as the several persons who will be recruited by the RRB will get wages under the 7th Pay Commission.

As part of the RRB Group D Recruitment 2019, the document verification round would be conducted. The process has reached its final stages.

It may be recalled that several candidates have qualified after the written and physical test. The document verification round began on Friday and will go on today as well.

The selected candidates will get their salaries as per the recommendations of the pay panel, which would also include Rs 18,000 as allowances. The RRB has shortlisted 4,950 candidates for the document verification round.

A notification by the RRB states that it is mandatory for all candidates to carry admit cards in a printed format along with the other documents for the document verification round. The candidates would need to take along with them the original documents as well as two self attested photocopies.

Following the document verification, the candidates will undergo a medical examination. The same would be held at hospitals in Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi. No request for change in date or time will be entertained. Those candidates who fail to appear would not get a second chance.

Those candidates who are selected will get salaries as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. They would also get get Rs 18,000 allowance from the Railways.