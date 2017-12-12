7th Pay Commission: Don’t believe rumours, govt not even thinking of pay hike

The 7th Pay Commission has done nothing but sour the relationship between the government and its employees. With no pay hike coming their way the employees are locked in a face off with the government.
What has made matters worse is that Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley has not lived up to his promise despite assuring a pay hike 16 months back. Now the government has further added salt to the injury by saying that pay hike and fitment factor is not an anomaly and hence won't come under the purview of the National Anomaly Committee.
Face off
The employees are getting increasingly frustrated. There is no sign of any pay hike coming their way. They feel that the government is coming up with excuses either to delay the pay hike or not give it at all. The employees have threatened to launch a nation wide agitation in this regard.
High-level committee
The only hope for the central government employees is the high-level committee. The government has said that a committee would be set up to study the grievances, but in reality there is absolutely no confirmation on the same. There are just rumours that are floating around about the high level committee, but the fact is that for now the government is not even thinking about a pay hike for now.
Can Modi help
The employees are planning on meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some say that he could be of help. Others however point out if the finance ministry itself is not serious, then there is not much that Modi could do. After all the PM takes advise from the finance ministry on such matters.
7th Pay Commission allowance
CEA Scheme: It has two components, CEA and Hostel Subsidy. Both cannot be claimed concurrently.
CEA: Rs 2250/- per month per child for two children only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th classes.
(i) Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).
(ii) Certificate from the head of institution where the ward of government employee studies should be sufficient for this purpose. The certificate should confirm that the child studied in the school during the previous academic year.
(b) Hostel Subsidy: Rs 6750/- per month per child for two children only. Applicable when children are studying in a boarding school away from the place of posting of the father/mother.
i) Certificate from the head of institution should suffice, with the additional requirement that the certificate should mention the amount of expenditure incurred by the government servant towards lodging and boarding in the residential complex.
(ii) The amount of expenditure mentioned, or the ceiling as mentioned at Para 2.3 (b) above, whichever is lower, shall be paid to the employee.
Education concession to children of personnel missing, disabled or killed in action:
Tuition Fees: Full reimbursement
Hostel charges: Full reimbursement
Cost of books/stationary: Rs 2,00 per annum
Cost of uniform: Rs 2,000 per annum
Clothing: Rs 700 per annum
OneIndia News