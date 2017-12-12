7th Pay Commission: Don’t believe rumours, govt not even thinking of pay hike

7th Pay Commission allowance

CEA Scheme: It has two components, CEA and Hostel Subsidy. Both cannot be claimed concurrently.

CEA: Rs 2250/- per month per child for two children only. CEA is admissible from Nursery to 12th classes.

(i) Reimbursement should be done just once a year, after completion of the financial year (which for most schools coincides with the Academic year).

(ii) Certificate from the head of institution where the ward of government employee studies should be sufficient for this purpose. The certificate should confirm that the child studied in the school during the previous academic year.

(b) Hostel Subsidy: Rs 6750/- per month per child for two children only. Applicable when children are studying in a boarding school away from the place of posting of the father/mother.

i) Certificate from the head of institution should suffice, with the additional requirement that the certificate should mention the amount of expenditure incurred by the government servant towards lodging and boarding in the residential complex.

(ii) The amount of expenditure mentioned, or the ceiling as mentioned at Para 2.3 (b) above, whichever is lower, shall be paid to the employee.

Education concession to children of personnel missing, disabled or killed in action:

Tuition Fees: Full reimbursement

Hostel charges: Full reimbursement

Cost of books/stationary: Rs 2,00 per annum

Cost of uniform: Rs 2,000 per annum

Clothing: Rs 700 per annum