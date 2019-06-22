  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Check pay scale for EPFO recruitment 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: As part of the EPFO recruitment 2019 applications have been invited and those selected would get salaries under the provisions of the 7th Pay Commission.

    The application process would end by June 25 and in order to be eligible candidates must fulfil all the criteria that have been laid down by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

    EPFO Recruitment 2019: Important dates:

    • Online registration ends: June 25
    • Call letter download: July 20 to July 30
    • Preliminary exam (Phase-1)- July 30 and July 31

    Vacancy details:

    • UR-113
    • EWS- 28
    • SC-42
    • ST-21
    • OBC NCL- 76

    EPFO Recruitment 2019: Salary details

    Candidates who are selected will be paid as per Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under the 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay of Rs 44,900. Candidates would also be eligible for DA, HRA and TA apart from other allowances in accordance with the rules. For more details candidates can visit www.epfindia.gov.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:25 [IST]
