7th Pay Commission: Cruel and insensitive says opposition on no announcement regarding DA, DR

7th Pay Commission: No announcement on DA, but July 27 meeting was a productive one

7th Pay Commission: Wait for resumption of DA gets longer, likely by September

7th Pay Commission: Centre hikes DA to 28%

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The Centre has hiked the Dearness Allowance for the Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission to 28 per cent.

The DA was hiked from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, reports said. The decision was taken by the Union Cabinet after the DA was put on hold last year.

In the last meeting Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave everyone a patient hearing.

The meeting was held to discuss the resumption of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.

In March the government said that the employees and pensioners will receive full benefits of the allowance form July 1 and all pending instalments will be restored.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the government had said.